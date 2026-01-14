Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, take names, saying 'help is on its way'

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jan 13) urged Iranians ⁠to keep protesting and remember the names of those abusing them, saying help is on the way, as Iran's clerical establishment pressed its crackdown against the biggest demonstrations in years.

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! ... HELP IS ON ITS WAY," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, without saying what that help might be.

He said he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the "senseless killing" of protesters stopped and in a later speech told Iranians to "save the name of the killers and the abusers ... because they'll pay a very big price".

An Iranian official said about 2,000 people had been killed in the protests, the first time authorities have given an overall death toll from more than two weeks of nationwide unrest.

US-based rights group HRANA said that of the 2,003 people whose deaths it ‍had confirmed, 1,850 were protesters. It said 16,784 people had been detained, ⁠a ‍sharp increase from the figure it gave on Monday.

Asked what he meant by "help is on its way", Trump told reporters they would have to figure that out.

On Monday evening, Trump announced 25 per cent import tariffs on products from any country doing business with Iran - a major oil exporter. Trump has also said more military action is among options he is weighing to punish Iran over ⁠the crackdown.

The US State Department on Tuesday urged American citizens to leave Iran now, including by land through Turkiye or Armenia.

TRUMP WARNS AGAINST ANY EXECUTIONS

In an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, Trump vowed "very strong action" if the Iranian government started hanging protesters, ‍but again did not elaborate.

"I haven't heard about the hanging. If they hang them, you're going to see some things ... We will take very strong action if they do such a thing," Trump said.

According to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights Society, hangings are common in Iranian prisons.

Hengaw, an Iranian Kurdish rights group, has reported that a 26-year-old man, Erfan Soltani, arrested in connection with protests in the city of Karaj, will be executed on Wednesday. Authorities had told the family that the death sentence was final, Hengaw reported, citing a source close to the family.

Reuters could not independently confirm the report, and state media have not reported any death sentences so far.

Communications restrictions, including an internet blackout, have hampered the flow of information in Iran. The UN said phone service had been restored, but the internet still faced restrictions.