CNA Explains: What a US intervention in Iran could look like as Trump considers options

As Iran's deadly crackdown on anti-government protests continues, US President Donald Trump faces a delicate moment as he weighs how best to respond.

The US military is considering "very strong options" against Iran, Trump said on Sunday (Jan 11), adding that it "looks like" Tehran had crossed his previously stated red line of protesters being killed.

More than 600 people have been killed, according to a rights group on Jan 12.

The mass protests in all of Iran's 31 provinces, triggered by an economic collapse, pose the biggest threat to the rulers of the Islamic Republic in decades.

WHY DOES TRUMP WANT TO INTERVENE IN IRAN?

The fall of the Iranian regime has been a long-standing goal of the United States for the past four decades, said Dr Jean-Loup Samaan, senior research fellow at the Middle East Institute at the National University of Singapore.

Iran has been a sworn foe of the US since the 1979 Islamic revolution toppled the pro-Western shah.

Since then, the two countries have moved between periods of hostility and tentative diplomacy. Ties reached a high point with the 2015 nuclear deal, which saw Iran significantly restrict its programme in return for the lifting of sanctions.

But Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord in 2018, sparking tensions in the Mideast that intensified after Hamas' Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

The US president’s ultimate objective in intervening in Iran would be regime change, likely accompanied by backing for new leadership in Tehran that could restore diplomatic ties with Washington, Dr Samaan told CNA.