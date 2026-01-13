Trump announces tariffs on countries doing business with Iran as protest toll mounts

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 12) announced a 25 per cent tariff on any country trading with Iran, amid Tehran's violent crackdown on a wave of protests.

"Effective immediately, any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran ‌will pay a Tariff of ‍25 per cent ‌on any and all business being done with the United States of ‌America," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"This order is final and conclusive," he said.



A violent crackdown on a wave of protests in Iran has killed at least 648 people, a rights group said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Iranian authorities sought to regain control of the streets with mass nationwide rallies.

The government's call for rallies in support of the Islamic republic drew thousands on Monday, a turnout supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hailed as proof that the protests - which the authorities attribute to foreign interference - had been defeated.

Rights groups have warned an internet blackout that monitor Netblocks says has lasted four days was aimed at masking a deadly crackdown on the protests.

The Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR) said it had confirmed 648 people were killed during the protests, including nine minors, and thousands more injuries, but warned the death toll was likely much higher - "according to some estimates more than 6,000", it said.



IHR added that the internet shutdown made it "extremely difficult to independently verify these reports", saying an estimated 10,000 people had been arrested.



"The international community has a duty to protect civilian protesters against mass killing by the Islamic republic," said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene militarily if Tehran killed protesters, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying on Monday that military options including air strikes were still "on the table", but "diplomacy is always the first option for the president".

More than two weeks of demonstrations initially sparked by economic grievances have turned into one of the biggest challenges yet to the theocratic system that has ruled Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution ousted the shah.

Khamenei, in power since 1989 and now 86, said in a statement that Monday's pro-government rallies were a "warning" to the United States.

"These massive rallies, full of determination, have thwarted the plan of foreign enemies that were supposed to be carried out by domestic mercenaries," he said, according to state TV.