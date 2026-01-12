Commentary: Why this wave of protests is different for Iran

WASHINGTON DC: Iranians have taken to the streets to protest the collapse of the country’s currency and surging inflation, with many calling for an end to the Islamic Republic. Yet the government’s response has differed from earlier waves of unrest.

Whereas Iran’s rulers were quick to suppress the 2009 Green Movement and the 2022 Woman, Life, Freedom uprising, the security forces were slow to react as the current protests intensified. Rather than brutally cracking down, President Masoud Pezeshkian initially responded with belt-tightening reforms to free up funds for subsidies to the poor.

But this stopgap didn’t hold. While the poor may have been mollified, those in the middle rungs of society bore the costs and joined the protests in greater numbers.

What started as an expression of economic discontent soon became a political uprising. Only after protests erupted across the country on Thursday (Jan 8) did the regime clamp down in earnest.