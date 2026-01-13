Death toll from Iranian protests surpasses 2,000, activists say

DUBAI: The death toll from nationwide protests in Iran surpassed 2,000 people on Tuesday (Jan 13), activists said, as Iranians made phone calls abroad for the first time in days after authorities severed communications during a crackdown on demonstrators.

The number of dead climbed to at least 2,003, as reported by the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), including 1,850 protesters, 135 government-affiliated individuals, nine people aged under 18, and nine non-protester civilians.

That figure dwarfs the death toll from any other round of protest or unrest in Iran in decades and recalls the chaos surrounding the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranian state television offered the first official acknowledgment of the deaths, quoting an official saying the country had “a lot of martyrs” and that it did not release a toll earlier because of the dead suffering gruesome injuries. However, that statement came only after activists reported their toll.