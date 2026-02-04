US jet downs Iran drone but talks still on course

"BAD THINGS"

Trump had told Iranians that "help is on its way" during anti-government protests in Iran that were met with a deadly crackdown last month.



Pezeshkian confirmed on Tuesday that he had ordered the start of talks with the United States, provided they were free of threats, after Trump suggested "bad things" would happen without a deal.



There has been no official confirmation from Iran on where the talks would be held, but an Arab official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP a meeting was likely to take place in Turkey.



US outlet Axios reported that Iran wanted the venue moved to Oman.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Witkoff in Jerusalem on Tuesday that Iran "cannot be trusted", according to a statement from Netanyahu's office.



The US opposes Iran's nuclear programme, which it maintains is a precursor to acquiring nuclear weapons, while Tehran insists it is for civilian research purposes.