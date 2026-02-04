US jet downs Iran drone but talks still on course
The incident came as Washington and Tehran prepare for nuclear talks despite rising military tensions in the region.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that US envoy Steve Witkoff is still expected "to have conversations with the Iranians late this week", despite the incident.
The downing of the drone was the second clash between the foes in Middle Eastern waters on the same day, after Iranian forces attempted to detain a US-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.
Washington and Tehran have agreed to talks after US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened Iran with military action - and Iran warned that it would respond with strikes on US vessels and bases.
The United States bombed Iran's nuclear sites last summer and has sent a naval battlegroup back to the region since Tehran's deadly crackdown on anti-government protests.
Negotiations are now set for Friday, but Trump has refused to rule out military action, and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian insists talks will only go ahead provided they were free of threats.
"An F-35C fighter jet from Abraham Lincoln shot down the Iranian drone in self-defence," Central Command spokesman Captain Tim Hawkins said in a statement.
The aircraft carrier was dispatched to the Arabian Sea last month amid a buildup of American forces.
"BAD THINGS"
Trump had told Iranians that "help is on its way" during anti-government protests in Iran that were met with a deadly crackdown last month.
Pezeshkian confirmed on Tuesday that he had ordered the start of talks with the United States, provided they were free of threats, after Trump suggested "bad things" would happen without a deal.
There has been no official confirmation from Iran on where the talks would be held, but an Arab official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP a meeting was likely to take place in Turkey.
US outlet Axios reported that Iran wanted the venue moved to Oman.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Witkoff in Jerusalem on Tuesday that Iran "cannot be trusted", according to a statement from Netanyahu's office.
The US opposes Iran's nuclear programme, which it maintains is a precursor to acquiring nuclear weapons, while Tehran insists it is for civilian research purposes.
THOUSANDS ARRESTED
Protests against the rising cost of living broke out in Tehran in December before evolving into wider nationwide anti-government demonstrations that triggered a deadly crackdown by the authorities.
Iranian officials have acknowledged more than 3,000 deaths during the unrest, but insist that most were members of the security forces and innocent bystanders, attributing the violence to "terrorist acts".
The Human Rights Activists News Agency, a US-based NGO, says it has confirmed 6,854 deaths, mostly protesters killed by security forces, with other rights groups warning the figure is far higher.
On Tuesday, the NGO said it had counted at least 50,235 arrests linked to the protests, with further detentions ongoing.
Iranian authorities have said the "riots" were inflamed by the United States and Israel.