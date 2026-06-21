US-Iran peace talks to begin at Swiss resort with Hormuz, Lebanon conflict in spotlight

ISRAEL VOWS TO DEFEND ITS FORCES IN LEBANON

The Iranian delegation at the resort - owned by Qatar, which has mediated in the peace efforts - includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as well as senior security, central bank and oil officials, Iranian media said.

In addition to Vance, the US negotiating team includes envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran would press for fulfilment of commitments, citing past failures by the other side to honour agreements.

Pakistan said its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, had arrived to join the talks at the resort, where helicopters hovered overhead.

In an interview with Fox News before leaving the US, Vance said he was confident the ceasefire would hold, and he had seen no evidence of a closed Strait of Hormuz.

A halt to fighting in Lebanon was one of the conditions for starting US-Iranian talks on Tehran's nuclear programme and other issues.

But Lebanese civil defence officials said Israeli strikes had killed 20 people on Saturday, hours after a truce took effect.

Israel said it was responding to attacks from Hezbollah, while the group said it would not allow Israel "freedom of movement" in Lebanon.

Israel says it is not a party to the Iran-US deal and will keep its forces in the Lebanese territory it occupies.