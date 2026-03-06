Prediction markets face scrutiny after bets on Iran strikes raise insider trading concerns

SAN FRANCISCO: Prediction markets have seen a dramatic rise in popularity and influence, allowing people to win money on the outcome of real-world events like elections, sporting contests and even major geopolitical developments.

But after traders appeared to profit from bets placed shortly before the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran last Saturday (Feb 28), critics are raising new concerns about insider trading and national security.

FRESH SCRUTINY

Platforms such as Polymarket and Kalshi have surged in popularity in recent years, enabling users to wager against each other on yes-or-no questions about future events.

Prices shift in real time, reflecting the market’s collective expectations.

"You can predict the future. You're betting yes or no on whether events happen,” noted Dustin Gouker, publisher of the Event Horizon Newsletter which focuses on prediction markets.

“That can be whether someone wins an election, how much snow is going to fall in your city, who's going to win tonight's NBA game or the Superbowl.”