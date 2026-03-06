Israeli army begins striking Hezbollah targets in Beirut's southern suburb

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said late Thursday (Mar 5) it had begun striking infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh, after earlier warning residents of the area to evacuate.

"The IDF has begun striking Hezbollah infrastructure in the Dahiyeh area in Beirut," the military said.

The warning sent people fleeing from the area, with massive traffic jams on the outskirts of the suburbs, as people fired guns in the air, urging locals to leave as soon as possible.