US-Israeli strikes pummel Tehran, as Trump says 'too late' for talks

GHOST TOWN

In Tehran, residents who have not fled remained shut away in their homes for fear of the US-Israeli bombardment.



The Iranian capital is normally home to around 10 million people, but in recent days "there are so few people that you'd think no one ever lived here", said Samireh, a 33-year-old nurse.



Authorities had previously urged people to leave the city, and police officers, armed security forces and armoured vehicles have been stationed at main junctions, carrying out random checks on vehicles.



In the more upmarket north of Tehran, the meowing of cats and birdsong replace the usual din of traffic jams.



Streets were largely deserted and most vehicles still on the road were supplying grocers and small local shops that were still open.

DIPLOMATIC, ECONOMIC CONCERNS

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar urged foreign capitals on Tuesday to cut all ties with Tehran "following the Iranian regime's attacks on all its neighbours and the massacre of its own people".



China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to the official Xinhua news agency, warned Saar in a call that Beijing opposes the strikes, saying the use of force "will only bring new problems".



The war has already sent shockwaves through world markets, with energy prices soaring and share prices falling.