Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

WASHINGTON: The United States attacked Iran only after learning that ally Israel was going to strike and fearing Tehran would retaliate against US forces, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday (Mar 2).

"We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action. We knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn't preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties," Rubio told reporters.

Rubio, who was preparing to brief key US lawmakers, said that Iran had told field commanders to respond automatically against US forces if there was an attack.

"If we stood and waited for that attack to come first before we hit them, we would suffer much higher casualties. And so the president made the very wise decision" to hit alongside Israel, Rubio said.

Asked if the US faced an imminent threat from Iran - a key threshold in the US as Congress constitutionally has the power to declare war - Rubio again pointed to the Israeli plans.

"There absolutely was an imminent threat, and the imminent threat was that we knew that if Iran was attacked - and we believed they would be attacked - that they would immediately come after us," Rubio said.

"We were not going to sit there and absorb a blow," Rubio said, adding that if Iran hit US forces first, "we would all be here answering questions about why we knew that and didn't act".