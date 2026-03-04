Trump insists he struck Iran on his own terms

HAD TO HAPPEN?

Rubio himself doubled down on Tuesday after meeting with US House and Senate members, while insisting: "No, I told you this had to happen anyway."

"The president made a decision. The decision he made was that Iran was not going to be allowed to hide ... behind this ability to conduct an attack."

Critics seized on the muddied messaging to accuse Trump of precipitating the country into a war without a clear rationale, without informing Congress - and without a clear idea of how it might end.

They noted that just two weeks ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pressed Trump again in Washington to take a hard line, in their seventh meeting since Trump's return to power last year.

Some Republican allies rallied behind the president, with Senator Tom Cotton, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, insisting that "no one pushes or drags Donald Trump anywhere".

"He acts in the vital national security interest of the United States," Cotton told the Fox & Friends morning show.

But as crucial US midterm elections approach that could see Republicans lose their congressional majority, Trump risks shedding supporters who had welcomed his pledge to end foreign military interventions.

"We are now a nation divided between those who want to fight wars for Israel and those who just want peace and to be able to afford their bills and health insurance," Marjorie Taylor Greene, a top former Trump ally and a major figure in the populist and isolationist hard right, posted on X.