US renews strikes against Iran after military deaths

DUBAI: The US military said on Saturday (Jul 18) that it had launched new airstrikes against Iran to “swiftly punish” the country’s Revolutionary Guard for an attack in Jordan that killed two American service members, left one more missing and four requiring hospitalisation.

US Central Command said the strikes were designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to restrict the traffic of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway accounted for roughly 20 per cent of global oil supplies before the war.

Since the war began, 16 US service members have been killed and over 430 wounded.

Minutes before Friday's drone and missile attack, Iran’s supreme leader warned of “unforgettable lessons” if the US keeps attacking the Islamic Republic.

The remarks read out on state TV and attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei, still unseen since the war began, also called US President Donald Trump’s signature “worthless and invalid”. An Iranian negotiator said Tehran was suspending its commitments to the interim deal signed about a month ago and aimed at permanently ending the fighting.

Tehran's declarations snapped another fragile thread as the war shows no end in sight. Now Khamenei warns of “lessons” not only from Iran but also from its armed proxies in the region, calling them the Axis of Resistance. The US issued a global travel alert over the rising tensions.

The battle has focused on control of the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway that previously carried a fifth of the world's crude oil. The widening strikes now threaten civilians and infrastructure, including desalination plants for drinking water, while the global economy again is on alert.

The US has violated its commitments under the deal and now Iran is “no longer implementing them”, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, told state TV.