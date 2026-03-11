US targets Iran mine-laying ships as war causes oil market havoc

TEHRAN: The United States said on Tuesday (Mar 10) that it was striking Iranian ships capable of mining the crucial Strait of Hormuz and threatened escalation if Tehran presses ahead, as the Middle East war wreaks havoc on global oil markets.

Israel in the early hours on Wednesday launched new waves of strikes both in Beirut and Tehran, which hunkered down for intense attacks after being smothered by black rain from Israeli-bombed fuel depots.

The US military posted video footage of Iranian boats blasted by missiles and other projectiles as it said it had destroyed 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint to the Gulf through which one-fifth of the world's oil passes.

"If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before," President Donald Trump wrote on social media.

Trump faces mounting political risks over the surging cost of oil, months before US elections. Crude prices spiked 5 per cent late Tuesday, although they were down from the highs of Monday of above US$100 a barrel.

Trump has offered for the US military to accompany tankers through the strait, but his administration acknowledged that a post by the energy secretary announcing a first such escort was untrue.