Iran warns Gulf countries against helping US after UAE cuts trade ties

TEHRAN: Iran's armed forces warned Gulf countries against assisting the US military on Wednesday (Aug 19), hours after the United Arab Emirates announced it was severing economic ties with Tehran following new attacks on shipping.

The Gulf is dotted with US military installations, including in the UAE, which said on Tuesday that Iran had fired two ballistic missiles at vessels off its coast.

Despite a recent lull in hostilities between the United States and Iran, the Strait of Hormuz - which Tehran has blockaded and through which vessels departing most UAE ports must pass - remains a flashpoint, and attacks on commercial ships have continued.

A framework US-Iran deal aimed at reopening the vital trade corridor collapsed, and although both sides recently said messages were being exchanged, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday insisted talks were off, taunting Iran with a social media post depicting the strait as a "NEW US Territory".

Iranian armed forces chief of staff Ali Abdollahi warned on Wednesday "that any assistance or facilitation provided to the aggressor US military amounts to participation in the US military operation", according to the Mehr news agency.

The war between Iran and the United States broke out on Feb 28 with US-Israeli attacks on the Islamic republic, which retaliated with missile and drone strikes across the region.

Since the start of the conflict, many Middle Eastern countries have said they would not allow the United States to use their territory as a launchpad for attacks, though Abdollahi cast doubt on those promises.

"It seems unlikely that such a large number of military aircraft, particularly refuelling aircraft, could be present at regional bases without knowledge of host countries," said Abdollahi.

"The countries bordering the Persian Gulf, which have issued various statements saying they would not allow the US to use their territory against Iran, should know that we are fully aware of the situation."

Media reports have suggested that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain have all hit targets in Iran in retaliation for Tehran's attacks on the Gulf, though the countries have mostly denied the reports.