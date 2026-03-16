Fifth member of Iranian women's football team gives up asylum in Australia

MELBOURNE: A fifth member of the Iranian women’s football team who accepted a refugee visa to stay in Australia has left the country, the Australian government said on Monday (Mar 16).

The player's departure shortly before midnight on Sunday leaves two of an initial seven squad members in Australia, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke’s office said.

The Iranian authorities have welcomed the women's change of heart as a victory against Australia and US President Donald Trump. The Iranian diaspora in Australia blame pressure from Tehran.

Burke reported on Sunday that two players and a team support staff member had left Sydney for Malaysia on Saturday.

Iran’s team arrived in Australia for the Women’s Asian Cup last month, before the war in the Middle East began on Feb 28.

Initially, six players and a support staff member from a squad list of 26 players accepted humanitarian visas to stay in Australia before the rest of the Iranian contingent flew from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur on Mar 10.

Another later changed her mind and left Australia.

The rest of the team has remained in Kuala Lumpur since they left Australia.