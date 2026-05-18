Iran's World Cup football team leaves for Turkey

TEHRAN: Iran's national football team was headed to Turkey on Monday (May 18) to play a final friendly match and apply for visas to fly to the United States for the 2026 World Cup, Iranian media reported.

The team plans to participate in the tournament despite co-host US having launched a war against Iran with a massive wave of attacks alongside ally Israel on Feb 28.

The fighting has been on hold for weeks thanks to a ceasefire, but peace talks have failed to make a breakthrough and new drone attacks against Gulf countries at the weekend, combined with threats from US President Donald Trump, raised fears of a return to fighting.

The team "departed this morning for Antalya, Turkey to play its final friendly match before flying to the United States for the 2026 World Cup", the Tasnim news agency reported.

It said the squad consisted of 22 domestic-based players alongside their coaching staff.

On Saturday, head coach Amir Ghalenoei said they would also be completing visa applications for the US while in Turkey.

"LET 'EM PLAY"

Iran secured their spot at the World Cup in March 2025, but since then, the US has twice launched attacks on the country.

US officials have insisted that Iran is welcome at the tournament, while organiser FIFA has said it will go ahead as planned and rejected Iranian suggestions that their games be moved to co-hosts Mexico or Canada.

"I think let 'em play," Trump said in late April.