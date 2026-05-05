US sinks Iranian small boats, shoots down missiles, drones as it opens Strait

WASHINGTON: The US military said on Monday (May 4) it destroyed six Iranian small boats and intercepted Iranian cruise missiles and drones fired by Tehran as it sought to thwart a new US naval effort to open shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump launched the operation, called Project Freedom, on Monday as he sought to wrest control of the critical waterway from Iran after it effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz after the US and Israel started the conflict on February 28.

US Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of Central Command, declined to comment on whether he thought a ceasefire begun on April 8 remained in effect as Iran lashed out in region, including with drone and missile attacks on the UAE on Monday.

But Cooper acknowledged ongoing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps efforts to "interfere" with Trump's operation.

"The IRGC has launched multiple cruise missiles, drones and small boats at ships we are protecting. We have defeated each and every one of those threats through the clinical application of defensive munitions," he said.

Cooper said he "strongly advised" Iranian forces to remain well clear of US military assets as Washington launches the operation, which he said involved 15,000 US troops, US Navy destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft and undersea assets.

"The US commanders who are on the scene have all the authorities necessary to defend their units and to defend commercial shipping," he said.

A South Korean ship was hit by an explosion in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, but Trump remarked in a social media post that the South Korean ship was not part of the operation and perhaps it should join US efforts to protect ship movements near Iran. Trump estimated the US had sunk seven Iranian fast boats.