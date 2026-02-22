Iranian students chant anti-government slogans, as US threats loom

Iranians had reprised their protest slogans earlier this week to mark the 40th day since thousands of people were killed as a wave of demonstrations was peaking on January 8 and 9.



The unrest first broke out in December over prolonged financial strain, but exploded into mass anti-government protests that were suppressed in a violent crackdown by security forces.



The clerical authorities acknowledge more than 3,000 deaths, but say the violence was caused by "terrorist acts" fuelled by Iran's enemies.



The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), however, has recorded more than 7,000 killings in the crackdown, the vast majority of protesters, though the toll may be far higher.



Iranian authorities had initially acknowledged the legitimacy of the protesters' economic demands, but as the movement took on an overtly anti-government tone, they accused archenemies the United States and Israel of whipping up "riots".



Fars said that what was supposed to be a "silent and peaceful sit-in" on Saturday of students commemorating those killed was disrupted by people chanting slogans including "death to the dictator" - a reference to Iran's supreme leader.



A video posted by Fars showed a group chanting and waving Iranian flags facing off with a crowd wearing masks and being held back by men in suits.