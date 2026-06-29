Iraq detains politicians, officials in anti-corruption crackdown

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security forces arrested politicians and senior officials early on Sunday (Jun 28) as part of a broader anti-corruption campaign ordered by Prime Minister Ali al‑Zaidi, a government spokesperson said.

Elite Counter Terrorism Service units raided homes inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone in overnight operations, detaining multiple suspects, legal and security sources said.

Iraq's state news agency INA, citing a senior official, said 47 suspects were detained, including members of parliament and government officials.

Zaidi, who took office in May, has pledged to tackle entrenched corruption, which remains one of Iraq's most persistent challenges despite repeated promises by successive governments to hold officials accountable.

Sunday's operation was launched on his direct orders after judicial authorities issued arrest warrants targeting what the sources described as suspected corruption networks.

A senior source cited by INA said some arrests stemmed from testimony by Adnan al-Jumaili, deputy oil minister for refining affairs, after his detention, with his statements allegedly implicating a wider circle of officials.

Government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi said arrests were ongoing, describing them as part of a wider effort in which "fighting corruption remained a central pillar of (the government's) efforts to strengthen state institutions and protect public funds".

Among those detained was Ali Maarij, deputy oil minister for distribution affairs, said the sources, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.