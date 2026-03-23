Israel to advance ground operations in Lebanon after striking key bridge

BEIRUT: The Israeli military announced Sunday it was expanding its ground operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah, warning of a lengthy operation, after Beirut condemned what it called Israel's flagrant violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

Israeli forces were ordered earlier Sunday to destroy bridges they said were used by the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah to cross the Litani River, and Lebanese official media reported Israeli raids in the south.

An AFP correspondent saw smoke billowing from a bridge that was hit outside the city of Tyre.

"The operation against the Hezbollah terrorist organisation has only begun ... This is a prolonged operation," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in a statement.

"We are now preparing to advance the targeted ground operations and strikes according to an organised plan," he added.

In a separate statement Sunday, military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said the expansion of the ground operation would begin within the coming week.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun had earlier warned the bridge attacks "represent a dangerous escalation and flagrant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty, and are considered a prelude to a ground invasion".

Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East war when Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel on Mar 2 to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an Israeli-US strike.

Israel's military said it "struck a crossing over the Litani River that was used by Hezbollah terrorists to manoeuvre from north to south of the Litani River in Lebanon".