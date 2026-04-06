Logo
Logo

World

Israel allows up to 100 worshippers at Western Wall amid war restrictions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Israel allows up to 100 worshippers at Western Wall amid war restrictions

Israel allows up to 100 worshippers at Western Wall amid war restrictions
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays ahead of the Jewish new year at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem's old city, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Photo: AP/Sebastian Scheiner, File)
06 Apr 2026 05:18AM (Updated: 06 Apr 2026 07:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday (Apr 5) authorised an increase in the number of worshippers allowed at the Western Wall to 100, up from 50 imposed under wartime restrictions.

The ruling came in response to a petition by a non-governmental organisation, with the court saying the revised limit would take effect immediately.

The judges also gave the state until Apr 7 to justify its broader “protection policy regarding holy sites” amid ongoing security measures.

RESTRICTIONS TIED TO IRAN CONFLICT

Access to major religious sites in Jerusalem has been tightly restricted since the start of US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28, which triggered heightened security across the Old City.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Authorities had imposed limits on gatherings citing the risk posed by ongoing missile and rocket fire from Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Under wartime guidelines, gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned across Israel.

Related:

HOLY SITES UNDER SECURITY MEASURES

The restrictions have affected some of the world’s most significant religious sites, including the Western Wall, the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

The Old City, located in annexed east Jerusalem, is a focal point for Jews, Christians and Muslims, and has been under increased security since the escalation of the conflict.

Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

Jerusalem Israel Middle East
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement