Israel announces humanitarian pause in parts of Gaza

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military announced on Sunday (Jul 27) a daily pause of its operations in parts of Gaza and the establishment of new aid corridors, after months of international pressure over a worsening hunger crisis spreading in the Palestinian enclave.

The military said it would cease activity in Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah and Gaza City from 10am to 8pm until further notice, areas where it had not renewed ground operations since March, when it resumed its Gaza offensive.

Designated secure routes for convoys delivering food and medicine will also be in place permanently from 6am until 11pm, the military said.

The Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV said on Sunday that aid started moving towards Gaza from Egypt. Hours earlier Israel began aid airdrops in what it described as an effort to ease the humanitarian conditions in the enclave.