Israel approves plan to buy F-35 and F-15IA fighter jets from Lockheed, Boeing

JERUSALEM: Israel gave final approval for a plan to purchase two new combat squadrons of F-35 and F-15IA advanced fighter aircraft from Lockheed Martin and Boeing in a deal worth tens of billions of dollars, the defence ministry said on Sunday (May 3).

The deal, approved by Israel's Ministerial Committee on Procurement, is a first step in a 350 billion shekel (US$119 billion) plan to bolster Israel's military and "strengthen readiness ahead of a demanding decade for Israeli security", it said.

It added that the new squadrons will serve as a cornerstone of the military's long-term force development, addressing regional threats and preserving Israel’s strategic air superiority.

"Alongside immediate wartime procurement needs, we have a responsibility to act now to secure the IDF’s military edge ten years from now and beyond," said ministry director general Amir Baram, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

The recent war with Iran "reinforced just how critical the US-Israel strategic relationship is, and how essential advanced air power remains", he added.

Under the deal, Israel would buy a fourth F-35 squadron from Lockheed Martin and a second squadron of F-15IA fighter jets from Boeing.

In December, Boeing was given a US$8.6 billion contract for Israel, including 25 new F-15IAs and an option for 25 more.

Baram said the next step would be to move forward with finalising the agreements with the US government and military counterparts.