JERUSALEM: Israel's military said that a ground operation involving tanks in central Gaza that began the previous day despite a US-brokered ceasefire had come to an end on Thursday (Nov 19).

"The operation is completed," the military told AFP.

The defence ministry's body in charge of civilian affairs in Palestinian territories, COGAT, said in a statement that Palestinians would again be free to move in the targeted areas near the Al-Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps.

"We would like to inform you that the activity has ended, and the Salah al-Din axis has been reopened," COGAT said in an Arabic-language statement on Facebook, referring to the war-shattered territory's main thoroughfare.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military said it had launched an operation in a Hamas-controlled area of central Gaza, beyond the so-called "Yellow Line" which separates areas under Israeli military and Hamas control following an October 2025 ceasefire.

An AFP journalist reported seeing Israeli tanks positioning themselves east of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Hamas denounced a "blatant ceasefire violation", while the military said the rare ground incursion was a response to Hamas ceasefire violations in the area.

The military said in a statement that the operation had been launched to "dismantle a terror tunnel west of the Yellow Line that posed an immediate and direct threat to IDF troops".