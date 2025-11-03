Israel arrests ex-military legal chief after leaked abuse video

JERUSALEM: Israeli police arrested former military advocate general Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, the national security minister said on Monday (Nov 3), following a scandal that erupted after she leaked a video appearing to show soldiers abusing a Palestinian detainee.

Tomer-Yerushalmi disappeared for several hours on Sunday after she announced her resignation, with speculation swirling in the press of a possible suicide attempt.

According to a copy of her resignation letter published by Israeli media on Friday, Tomer-Yerushalmi acknowledged that her office had released the video to the media last year.

Five reservists were formally charged since the video was leaked in 2024. Among the charges they faced was using a "sharp object" to stab the detainee near the rectum.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Monday said on Telegram: "It was agreed that in light of last night's events, the prison service would act with extra vigilance to ensure the detainee's safety in the detention centre where she has been placed in custody."

In the statement, he emphasised the "importance of ... conducting the investigation professionally in order to uncover the full truth regarding the case that led to a blood libel against IDF (military) soldiers".

According to Israeli media, a Tel Aviv court ordered Tomer-Yerushalmi's remand in custody until noon on Wednesday.