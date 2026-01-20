Israel demolishes buildings in UN Palestinian agency's East Jerusalem compound

JERUSALEM: Israel demolished structures inside the UN Palestinian refugee agency's East Jerusalem compound on Tuesday (Jan 20) after seizing the site last year, in an act condemned by the agency as a violation of international law.

Surrounded by Israeli forces, bulldozers razed several large buildings and other smaller structures inside the United Nations Relief and Works Agency's compound, where dozens of agency staff once worked.

UNRWA, which has been accused of bias by Israel, has not used the building since the start of last year after Israel ordered it to vacate all its premises and cease its operations.

"UNPRECEDENTED ATTACK"

A spokesperson for UNRWA, Jonathan Fowler, told Reuters that Israeli forces entered the compound around 7am local time, forced out the compound's security guards and then brought in bulldozers to begin demolishing buildings inside.

UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini condemned the demolition in a statement on X, calling it "a new level of open and deliberate defiance of international law".

He said it was the latest of a series of Israeli actions against UNRWA, including a raid on a medical clinic this month and a plan to cut power and water to UNRWA facilities in the coming weeks.