Two Israeli embassy staffers killed in Washington shooting

Two Israeli embassy staff were killed in a shooting outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday (May 21) night, according to officials and media reports.

A man and a woman were shot and killed in the area of 3rd and F streets in Northwest, which is near the museum, an FBI field office and the US attorney's office, according to the reports.

"Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote in a post on X.

FBI Director Kash Patel said he and his team had been briefed on the shooting.

"While we’re working with [Metropolitan Police Department] to respond and learn more, in the immediate, please pray for the victims and their families," he wrote on X.