Israel accuses Europe of 'antisemitic incitement' after Washington shooting

JERUSALEM: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused unnamed European officials on Thursday (May 22) of "toxic antisemitic incitement" he blamed for a hostile climate in which the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington took place.

Israel has faced a blizzard of criticism from Europe of late as it has intensified its military campaign in Gaza, where humanitarian groups have warned that an 11-week Israeli blockade on aid supplies has left the Palestinian enclave on the brink of famine.

Saar did not name any countries or officials but said the climate of hostility towards Israel was behind the shooting of the embassy staffers Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim outside a Jewish museum in Washington on Wednesday.

Saar, at a news conference in Jerusalem, said the attack was a direct outcome of "toxic antisemitic incitement against Israel and Jews around the world" since Hamas militants' cross-border attack on Israel in October 2023.

"There is a direct line connecting antisemitic and anti-Israel incitement to this murder," he said. "This incitement is also done by leaders and officials of many countries and organisations, especially from Europe."

Saar declined to identify which leader or officials he had in mind. But his remarks came after increasingly tough words from Western allies of Israel including France and Britain, which joined Canada this week in warning of possible "concrete action" against Israel over its war in Gaza.

US officials said a suspect who chanted pro-Palestinian slogans was in custody. President Donald Trump and a wide range of European and other foreign leaders condemned the attack.