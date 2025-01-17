Israel PM office says 'deal to release the hostages' reached

JERUSALEM: The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday (Jan 17) that a "deal to release the hostages" had been reached and that he had ordered the political-security Cabinet to convene later in the day.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was informed by the negotiating team that agreements have been reached on a deal to release the hostages," his office said in a statement.
His office had accused Hamas on Thursday of reneging on key parts of the agreement to extort last-minute concessions - an allegation Hamas denied.
"The prime minister ordered the political-security Cabinet to convene tomorrow (Friday). The government will then convene to approve the deal," Netanyahu's office said.
It added that the families of the hostages had been informed and that preparations were being made to receive them upon their return.
If approved by Israel's Cabinet, the truce agreement would begin on Sunday and involve the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, after which the terms of a permanent end to the war would be finalised.
It was announced by mediators Qatar and the United States on Wednesday.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has been involved in months of mediation efforts, said he believed the ceasefire would go ahead on schedule.
"I am confident, and I fully expect that implementation will begin, as we said, on Sunday," he said.
The foreign ministry of fellow mediator Egypt said in a statement the ceasefire must "start without delay".
The war was triggered by the Oct 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,210 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.
During the attack, the deadliest in Israeli history, Palestinian militants also took 251 people hostage, 94 of whom are still being held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel's ensuing campaign has destroyed much of Gaza, killing 46,788 people, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry that the UN considers reliable.