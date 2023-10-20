Biden’s urgent wartime aid bundle for Israel will help channel more funds to Ukraine, say observers

US President Joe Biden’s urgent wartime funding request to Congress, expected at roughly US$100 billion over the next year, will help to channel money towards Kyiv at a time when American support for more aid towards Ukraine is dwindling, observers say.

The proposal, which will be unveiled on Friday (Oct 20), includes money for Ukraine, Israel, humanitarian aid and border management, Mr Biden said during a White House speech late on Thursday.

He made the address a day after his visit to Israel to offer US support as the Middle Eastern country readies its troops for an impending ground offensive into Gaza.

“(What) President Biden (did in his speech) was an effort to make the big picture strategic case, and then drill down into the specific requests that he was going to be making to Congress,” Mr Michael Singh, managing director at think tank The Washington Institute for Near East Policy told CNA’s Asia First.

“This was his pitch for continuing American leadership and engagement overseas, and a willingness to bear the costs that go with that.”