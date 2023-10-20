‘No place is safe’: Aid agencies call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war, as supplies at Rafah border wait to enter Gaza

Humanitarian agencies are calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, as truckloads of supplies at Egypt’s Rafah border crossing wait to enter war-torn Gaza.

The densely-populated enclave is awaiting much-needed humanitarian aid to reach its 2.4 million people.

“Time is running out, and it is running out fast. This is why it is critical that we get humanitarian access,” said Ms Juliette Touma, director of communications at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

“What we need right now is more regular and sustained humanitarian access, so that organisations like UNRWA can bring in supplies fast and give it to people in need.”

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres on Thursday (Oct 19) called for “rapid, unimpeded humanitarian access” to the Gaza Strip, as Israel kept up its retaliation for Hamas' deadly attack on Oct 7.

He added that there is a need for food, water, medicine, and fuel at scale.