Gaza civilians should move south where aid efforts 'will expand': Israel

The Israeli military on Sunday (Oct 29) told civilians in Gaza to move to the south of the besieged territory, where it said humanitarian efforts "will be expanding".

"Civilians in northern Gaza and Gaza City should temporarily move south of Wadi Gaza to a safer area where they can receive water, food and medicine," Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a statement recorded on Saturday.

"Tomorrow, the humanitarian efforts to Gaza, led by Egypt and the United States, will be expanding," he added.

Although the video was posted on X, formerly Twitter, early Sunday morning, another IDF spokesperson told AFP that the video had been recorded on Saturday, and confirmed the humanitarian efforts would be expanding on Sunday.

Meanwhile, internet connectivity in the Gaza Strip was also being restored, the global network monitor Netblocks said on Sunday, almost two days after it was cut off during heavy Israeli bombardment.

"Real-time network data show that internet connectivity is being restored in the #Gaza Strip," the company wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

An AFP employee in Gaza City said shortly after 4am (0200 GMT) that he could use the internet and had managed to contact people in southern Gaza by phone.

Internet and phone access had been cut off across Gaza since Friday.