Israel renews strikes on south Beirut as Hezbollah says clashed with Israeli forces in south

Israeli army spokesperson Effie Defrin said that "contrary to the declaration by the Lebanese government earlier this year - Hezbollah is still operating and conducting attacks from southern Lebanon."



"If the Lebanese government will not disarm Hezbollah, the IDF will," he said, referring to the Israeli armed forces.



Lebanese authorities say more than 1,100 people have been killed and more than one million others have been displaced, including some 136,000 staying in collective shelters.



The United Nations refugee agency's representative in Lebanon, Karolina Lindholm Billing, warned that "the situation remains extremely worrying and the risk of a humanitarian catastrophe ... is real."



Nicolas Von Arx, regional director of the International Committee of the Red Cross, warned that "the humanitarian situation is worsening and civilians, as usual, are paying the highest price" in Lebanon.



After meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, he said that "civilians must be protected wherever they are, whether they remain in their homes or are forced to flee".