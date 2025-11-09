Israel identifies latest hostage body, as families await five more

JERUSALEM: Israel identified on Saturday (Nov 8) the latest hostage remains sent back from Gaza by Palestinian militants, leaving only five more bodies to be returned under the US-brokered truce that halted the two-year war.

The Israeli military identified the body handed over on Friday as that of volunteer ambulance driver Lior Rudaeff, who was killed in the Oct 7, 2023 Hamas attack that triggered the Gaza war.

The Israeli-Argentinian was 61 at the time of the bloody cross-border attack and one of five armed civilians killed while trying to defend his community, the Nir Yitzhak kibbutz.

His death was confirmed by Israeli authorities in May 2024 and his name was put on the list of 20 living and 28 dead former hostages that Hamas agreed to return under the terms of the October ceasefire.

Five more bodies remain to be returned: four seized in the Oct 7 attack, three Israelis and one Thai, as well as the remains of a soldier who died in combat in 2014 during a previous Gaza conflict.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a campaign group representing the Israeli families caught up in the crisis, welcomed Rudaeff's homecoming.

"Lior's return provides some measure of comfort to a family that has lived with agonising uncertainty and doubt for over two years," it said. "We will not rest until the last hostage is brought home."

The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal brokered last month by US President Donald Trump paved the way for a hostage and prisoner exchange.