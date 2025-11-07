Trump says expects international stabilisation force in Gaza 'very soon'

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Nov 6) he expects a United States-coordinated international stabilisation force to be on the ground in Gaza "very soon", following two years of war in the territory between Israel and Hamas.

The multinational force - likely to include troops from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates - is part of Trump's post-war governance plan for Gaza.

The plan helped lead to a fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group on Oct 10, but the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has not abated.

"It's going to be very soon. And Gaza is working out very well," Trump said at a White House function with Central Asian leaders.

"You haven't been hearing too much about problems, and I'll tell you, we've had countries that have volunteered if there's a problem with Hamas."