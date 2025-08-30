Israel intensifies assault on Gaza City as humanitarian toll mounts

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military stepped up operations around Gaza City on Friday (Aug 29), ending temporary pauses that had allowed aid deliveries, and announced the recovery of the body of Ilan Weiss, a hostage seized by Hamas.

The military said the tactical pause “will not apply to the area of Gaza City, which constitutes a dangerous combat zone,” as it pressed ahead with its plan to take full control of the enclave and destroy Hamas after nearly two years of war.

“The army is operating with great intensity on the outskirts of Gaza City and will deepen our strikes,” Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said.

CIVILIAN TOLL RISES

The Gaza health ministry said five people, including two children, died of malnutrition in the past 24 hours, bringing the toll from starvation-related deaths to 322 since the war began.

Israeli strikes across the territory killed 48 people on Friday, the ministry added. Reuters footage showed rows of bodies in white shrouds outside Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital, where relatives wept beside the dead.

“What did a three-year-old child do?” said Manal Sahweil, whose relatives were killed in an airstrike.

Israel has rejected last week’s assessment by a global hunger monitor, backed by UN agencies, that famine has taken hold in Gaza.

HOSTAGE BODY RECOVERED

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said troops recovered the body of Weiss, a member of an emergency team killed in his kibbutz during Hamas’ Oct 7, 2023 assault. The remains of a second individual were also recovered but not immediately identified.

The Hamas-led attack killed around 1,200 people in Israel and saw about 250 others taken hostage, according to Israeli figures.