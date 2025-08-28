Israel urges retraction of Gaza famine report as UN Security Council warns of ‘man-made crisis’

JERUSALEM/NEW YORK: Israel on Wednesday (Aug 27) asked a global hunger monitor to retract an assessment that Gaza City and surrounding areas are suffering from famine, dismissing the findings as “deeply flawed”.

The request came hours before a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York, where 14 council members, all except the United States, issued a joint statement describing Gaza’s famine as a “man-made crisis”.

The statement also warned that the use of starvation as a weapon of war is banned under international humanitarian law. It called for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire, the release of hostages, and for Israel to immediately lift all restrictions on aid deliveries.

“Famine in Gaza must be stopped immediately. Time is of the essence. The humanitarian emergency must be addressed without delay and Israel must reverse course,” the council members said.