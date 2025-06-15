Israeli military issues evacuation warnings to Iranians near weapons facilities

Israel on Sunday (Jun 15) issued evacuation warnings to Iranians living near weapons production facilities in Tehran as the two nations continued to exchange missile attacks that began on Friday.
"The Israeli military will strike these sites and will continue to peel away the Iranian snake’s skin in Tehran and everywhere - targeting nuclear capabilities and weapons systems," Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.
Israel had earlier issued an evacuation warning to Iranians residing near weapons facilities in Iran, an Israeli military spokesperson said in a post on X in Arabic and Farsi.
The spokesperson said the warning included all weapons factories and supporting facilities.
Israel launched its biggest military strike against Iran on Friday, saying its goal was to stop Iran from developing atomic weapons and to take out Iran's ballistic missile capabilities.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that Israel's attack on a major gas facility along the Gulf coast was an attempt "to expand the war beyond" Iran.
"Dragging the conflict into the Persian Gulf region is a major strategic mistake, likely deliberate and intended to extend the war beyond Iranian territory," said Araghchi during a meeting with foreign diplomats.
He was referring to the strike on a facility operating at South Pars, located offshore near Iran's southern Bushehr province. The field supplies around 70 per cent of Iran's domestic natural gas.
The South Pars/North Dome mega-field is the largest known gas reserve in the world.
Iran, which shares the massive field with energy giant Qatar, has been developing its side since the late 1990s.
Iranian media reported Saturday a "massive explosion" and fire after an Israeli drone targeted one of the South Pars Phase 14 facilities.
Araghchi described the attack as "an extremely dangerous move", adding that any military activity in the Gulf "could involve the entire region - and possibly the whole world".