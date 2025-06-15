Netanyahu says Iran will pay 'very heavy price' for Israeli civilian deaths

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday (Jun 15) that Iran would pay "a very heavy price" for killing Israeli civilians.

"Iran will pay a very heavy price for the premeditated murder of civilians, women and children," Netanyahu said during a visit to the site of a missile strike on a residential building in the coastal city of Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv.

The death toll in Israel since the attacks began on Friday is 13.

Israel's military said on Sunday that its air force had targeted "more than 80" positions in Iran's capital Tehran in the third day of the most intense confrontation yet between the two arch-foes.

The strikes were conducted "throughout the night", the military said in a statement, and "targeted more than 80 objectives, including the headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Defense, the headquarters of the nuclear project (SPND), and additional targets where the Iranian regime hid the nuclear archive".

Israel issued evacuation warnings to Iranians living near weapons production facilities in Tehran on Sunday, as the two nations continued to exchange missile attacks that began on Friday.

"The Israeli military will strike these sites and will continue to peel away the Iranian snake’s skin in Tehran and everywhere - targeting nuclear capabilities and weapons systems," Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

Israel had earlier issued an evacuation warning to Iranians residing near weapons facilities in Iran, an Israeli military spokesperson said in a post on X in Arabic and Farsi.

The spokesperson said the warning included all weapons factories and supporting facilities.

Israel launched its biggest military strike against Iran on Friday, saying its goal was to stop Iran from developing atomic weapons and to take out Iran's ballistic missile capabilities.

Iranian media later said Israel attacked a facility affiliated with the defence ministry in the central city of Isfahan, reporting "possible damage".