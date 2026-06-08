Israel, Iran trade fire despite Trump's call for restraint

TEHRAN: Israel and Iran traded fire on Monday (Jun 8), seriously testing a fragile truce and threatening hopes for a deal to end the Middle East war.

Iran said it had struck Israel's Nevatim and Tel Nof air bases, as the two sides exchanged strikes in the largest flare-up in fighting since a ceasefire took effect in April.

The new attacks, including a strike on an Iranian petrochemical complex, came hours after US President Donald Trump called on Israel to refrain from retaliating against Tehran's missiles.

AFP journalists in Jerusalem heard a series of explosions as they took shelter and the Israeli army said it worked to intercept a new wave of Iranian missiles.

The retaliation followed Israel saying it fired on western and central Iran, tit-for-tat action against Tehran's assault on Sunday of 11 missiles, all of which were intercepted, with no casualties.

Israel's military and Iranian local media said Monday that Israel struck a petrochemical company in Mahshahr in southwestern Iran.

"The operation was carried out in response to a missile attack launched by the Zionist regime... against several radar sites in three different places" in Iran, the country's Revolutionary Guards, the ideological wing of Iran's army, said in a statement.