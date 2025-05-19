Israel kills 20 Palestinians in airstrikes after agreeing to let some aid into Gaza

CAIRO: Israel pursued its military operation in Gaza on Monday (May 19), killing at least 20 Palestinians in overnight airstrikes after it agreed to lift a two-month-old blockade on aid deliveries that has left the enclave on the brink of famine.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel aimed to take control of all of Gaza as part of "extensive ground operations" announced on Sunday and prevent Hamas militants from looting aid shipments. Hamas has denied involvement in looting.

The Israeli military said forces engaged in a new campaign dubbed "Operation Gideon's Chariots" were active across Gaza, seeking to eliminate Hamas' military and governing capabilities and bring back remaining hostages seized in October 2023.

Netanyahu's office said on Sunday Israel would ease its blockade and let limited amounts of food into Gaza.

Palestinian media said 50 trucks carrying flour, cooking oil and legumes would be allowed into the small coastal territory later on Monday, while Israeli media said nine trucks with baby food were expected to enter in coming hours.

A Reuters reporter at the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza said no activity was visible by the late morning while UNRWA, the United Nations refugee agency for Palestinians, said it would comment to the press "when and if aid goes in".