Israel launches more south Lebanon strikes after warnings

BEIRUT: Israel launched strikes across south Lebanon on Saturday (May 30) after ordering evacuations from more than a dozen locations a day after its premier said Israeli forces had pushed even deeper into Lebanese territory.

Lebanon's army said a "targeted" Israeli strike wounded two soldiers in the south, just a day after military delegations from both countries held landmark security talks in Washington.

The military talks in the US capital came ahead of US-brokered negotiations early next week - the fourth round since the latest Israel-Hezbollah conflict erupted.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported several Israeli strikes in the south, including artillery fire near the mediaeval-era Beaufort castle.

Culture Minister Ghassan Salame had warned on Friday that Israeli attacks were putting Lebanese heritage sites in "serious danger".

The Lebanese presidency announced in a statement that President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam had agreed "to intensify contacts to put an end to these condemned Israeli practices" ahead of the new round of talks with Israel scheduled for June 2 and 3.

Aoun and Salam discussed "Israeli attacks and their expansion to a number of southern cities and villages, especially in the districts of Tyre and Nabatieh, in addition to the continued bombing and bulldozing of houses, and the destruction of historical landmarks in the south".

Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon's second-in-command, called the latest discussions between Lebanon and Israel's military delegations "productive", but made no mention of a ceasefire, a key Lebanese demand.