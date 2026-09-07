Israel strikes Lebanon, accuses Hezbollah of truce violations

KFAR RUMMAN, Lebanon: Israel conducted a wave of deadly airstrikes in south Lebanon, Lebanese state media said on Monday (Sep 7), as it accused Hezbollah of violating a ceasefire agreement that had brought a period of relative calm.

The strikes overnight killed 11 people in a south Lebanon village, including two infants, Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) said, a day after separate raids left seven dead.

Israel has been intensifying strikes in the southern Nabatieh area after saying on Thursday that it had seized the strategic Ali al-Taher ridge from Hezbollah, a claim the Iran-backed group has not commented on.

Fighting in Lebanon, which erupted in March after Hezbollah targeted Israel in support of Iran, had decreased since a June memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran on the wider Middle East war and an Israel-Lebanon framework agreement later that month.

On Monday, Israel's foreign ministry accused Hezbollah of "repeated drone attacks" and "attempting to rebuild its military capabilities in southern Lebanon".

The ministry said Hezbollah had violated the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel that includes disarmament of the group.

The NNA said nine people were killed in an Israeli strike that destroyed a three-storey residential building in the village of Kfar Rumman, near Nabatieh.

Two rescuers in the area whose car was targeted were also killed, the agency said.

One of the rescuers was just 18 years old, according to his civil defence organisation, which is affiliated with the Amal movement, a political ally of Hezbollah.

An AFP photographer saw that the building that was hit in Kfar Rumman had been destroyed, with school books and remnants of furniture strewn across the rubble.

Rescue teams were searching the debris on Monday morning for other victims.

Villagers had returned home following the June truce after being displaced by the war.

"Since we returned here, we've lived in fear," Fouad Chakaron told AFP.

He insisted the targeted building was inhabited by "peaceful people with no connection to anyone".

Neighbours fled after the strike, which also damaged nearby buildings, AFP's photographer said.