Israel hammers Lebanon, killing 12 in strikes on cars
The strikes came a day before planned US-brokered talks between Lebanon and Israel in Washington.
BEIRUT: Israel intensified strikes on Lebanon on Wednesday (May 13) with the health ministry reporting 12 people killed in attacks targeting cars, mostly south of Beirut, despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.
The state-run National News Agency (NNA) said Israeli strikes targeted more than 30 locations in the country's south and at least one town in the country's east.
The fresh raids came on the eve of a new round of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Washington brokered by the United States, as Hezbollah remains strongly opposed to the move.
The head of Lebanon's National Council for Scientific Research (CNRS), Chadi Abdallah, said that more than 10,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed since the truce began almost four weeks ago.
In addition to launching heavy airstrikes, Israeli soldiers are operating inside an Israeli-declared "yellow line", which runs around 10 kilometres (six miles) north of the Israel-Lebanon border, carrying out broad demolition operations there.
"We have witnessed 5,386 housing units that were completely destroyed, and 5,246 housing units damaged" since the April 17 truce, Abdallah said.
Lebanon's health ministry said three strikes on cars along or near the coastal highway around 20 to 30 kilometres from Beirut "resulted in eight martyrs, including two children".
The NNA said two strikes hit cars on the busy highway linking the capital to the country's south, while a third struck nearby.
An AFP photographer saw a burnt-out car and rescuers carrying a body at one of the sites, near Jiyeh.
The state-run National News Agency (NNA) said Israeli strikes targeted more than 30 locations in the country's south and at least one town in the country's east.
The fresh raids came on the eve of a new round of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Washington brokered by the United States, as Hezbollah remains strongly opposed to the move.
The head of Lebanon's National Council for Scientific Research (CNRS), Chadi Abdallah, said that more than 10,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed since the truce began almost four weeks ago.
In addition to launching heavy airstrikes, Israeli soldiers are operating inside an Israeli-declared "yellow line", which runs around 10 kilometres (six miles) north of the Israel-Lebanon border, carrying out broad demolition operations there.
"We have witnessed 5,386 housing units that were completely destroyed, and 5,246 housing units damaged" since the April 17 truce, Abdallah said.
Lebanon's health ministry said three strikes on cars along or near the coastal highway around 20 to 30 kilometres from Beirut "resulted in eight martyrs, including two children".
The NNA said two strikes hit cars on the busy highway linking the capital to the country's south, while a third struck nearby.
An AFP photographer saw a burnt-out car and rescuers carrying a body at one of the sites, near Jiyeh.
DRONE ATTACKS
A fourth strike hit a car in Sidon, southern Lebanon's largest city, around 40 kilometres south of Beirut, with the health ministry reporting one dead there.
The ministry also said Israeli strikes on another three cars in south Lebanon's Tyre district killed three more people.
Under the terms of the ceasefire released by Washington, Israel reserves the right to act against "planned, imminent or ongoing attacks".
Israeli attacks since the ceasefire have killed more than 400 people in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally of health ministry figures.
The ministry also said Israeli strikes on another three cars in south Lebanon's Tyre district killed three more people.
Under the terms of the ceasefire released by Washington, Israel reserves the right to act against "planned, imminent or ongoing attacks".
Israeli attacks since the ceasefire have killed more than 400 people in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally of health ministry figures.
Israel's army said it struck Hezbollah infrastructure, weapons storage facilities and rocket launchers in south Lebanon on Wednesday.
An AFP correspondent saw thick smoke from Burj al-Shemali, one of nine areas where Israel's army issued evacuation warnings.
Hezbollah claimed several attacks on Israeli troops in south Lebanon, including with drones, and said its fighters "ambushed" and clashed with Israeli forces in one area.
An AFP correspondent saw thick smoke from Burj al-Shemali, one of nine areas where Israel's army issued evacuation warnings.
Hezbollah claimed several attacks on Israeli troops in south Lebanon, including with drones, and said its fighters "ambushed" and clashed with Israeli forces in one area.
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said it was "increasingly concerned" about the activities of Hezbollah fighters and Israeli soldiers near UN positions in south Lebanon.
That includes "the increased use of drones, which has resulted in explosions in and around our bases and put peacekeepers at risk", a UNIFIL statement said.
It noted several recent incidents in which drones presumed to belong to Hezbollah detonated in or near UN positions, including the force's Naqura headquarters.
Hezbollah has increasingly been using cheap fibre-optic drones for its attacks on Israeli forces.
CIVIL DEFENCE FUNERAL
In Sidon, an AFP correspondent saw dozens of mourners at the funeral for two Lebanese civil defence personnel killed in an Israeli strike a day earlier.
Fellow civil defence personnel holding Lebanese flags lined up for an honour guard as the coffins passed, also draped in the national flag, with a rescue helmet and flak jacket placed on top.
This week Beirut asked Washington to pressure Israel to halt its strikes ahead of the talks on Thursday and Friday.
Veteran diplomat Simon Karam will head the talks for Lebanon for the first time, as Washington seeks a historic breakthrough between the two sides despite the ongoing hostilities.
On Tuesday, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem warned that his fighters would turn the battlefield into "hell" for Israel.
Since Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the wider regional war in early March, authorities say more than 2,800 people have been killed, including at least 200 children.
Hezbollah says the toll includes its fighters.
Fellow civil defence personnel holding Lebanese flags lined up for an honour guard as the coffins passed, also draped in the national flag, with a rescue helmet and flak jacket placed on top.
This week Beirut asked Washington to pressure Israel to halt its strikes ahead of the talks on Thursday and Friday.
Veteran diplomat Simon Karam will head the talks for Lebanon for the first time, as Washington seeks a historic breakthrough between the two sides despite the ongoing hostilities.
On Tuesday, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem warned that his fighters would turn the battlefield into "hell" for Israel.
Since Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the wider regional war in early March, authorities say more than 2,800 people have been killed, including at least 200 children.
Hezbollah says the toll includes its fighters.
Source: AFP/fs
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