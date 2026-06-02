Israel says US backs striking Beirut suburbs if Hezbollah attacks

BEIRUT: Israel warned on Tuesday (Jun 2) that its US ally would not restrain it from striking Hezbollah's bastions in Beirut's suburbs if the Iran-backed group continues to target northern Israeli towns.

US President Donald Trump had announced an agreement to halt attacks, but neither side has publicly accepted it, and Israel's defence minister said the Lebanese capital's southern suburbs remain potential targets.

The warning came hours after Israel's air defences intercepted two projectiles that crossed from Lebanon.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency, Israel also conducted fresh air strikes on south Lebanon on Tuesday.

Recent days have seen a dramatic escalation in fighting and bombardment as Israeli troops stage their deepest incursion into Lebanon in two decades.

"If Israeli towns continue to be attacked, we will evacuate and strike the Shiite Dahiyeh quarter in Beirut, Hezbollah's stronghold," Defence Minister Israel Katz told a conference.

"The US endorsed this principle and conveyed it to the Lebanese government and all relevant actors."