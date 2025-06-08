Israeli military kills 4 near aid distribution site in Gaza, medics say

TEL AVIV/GAZA: Four people were killed and others injured by Israeli forces on Sunday (Jun 8) as Palestinians making their way to an aid distribution site in the southern Gaza Strip came under fire, according to Palestinian paramedics.

The Israeli military said in a statement that troops had opened fire in southern Gaza but said that it had directed warning shots at a group that was moving towards soldiers and deemed a threat to them.

It was the latest bout of shooting near aid distribution points in Gaza's south since a controversial Israeli- and US-backed group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, began handing out aid late last month.

Palestinian paramedics said they had evacuated the bodies of four people who were killed early on Sunday near an aid distribution venue in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Media affiliated with Gaza's dominant Hamas militant group reported that the Israeli military had opened fire near a distribution site in Rafah operated by the GHF.

The Israeli military statement said the people towards whom warning shots were fired before dawn on Sunday had been verbally warned to leave the area, which was considered an active military zone at the time.

The military has said people should only move to and from the GHF distribution centres between 6am (11am, Singapore time) and 6pm, with non-daylight hours considered a closed military period.

The military acknowledged reports of injuries but did not specify how many people it believed had been hurt or shot.