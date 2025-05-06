Israeli military warns people to leave area near Yemen's Sanaa airport

Israel's military on Tuesday (May 6) warned people to leave the area around the main airport in Yemen's capital Sanaa, a day after it struck the port of Hodeidah in response to a Houthi missile that landed near Israel’s main air hub.

Tensions have escalated between Israel and Yemen's Houthis as the Iran-aligned group continues to launch attacks in response to Israel expanding operations in Gaza.

"Not evacuating puts you in danger," the military said. It published a map of the area surrounding Sanaa International Airport.