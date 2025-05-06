Israeli military warns people to leave area near Yemen's Sanaa airport

Israel's military on Tuesday (May 6) warned people to leave the area around the main airport in Yemen's capital Sanaa, a day after it struck the port of Hodeidah in response to a Houthi missile that landed near Israel’s main air hub.
Tensions have escalated between Israel and Yemen's Houthis as the Iran-aligned group continues to launch attacks in response to Israel expanding operations in Gaza.
"Not evacuating puts you in danger," the military said. It published a map of the area surrounding Sanaa International Airport.
Israel carried out strikes in the vicinity of Yemen's port of Hodeidah on Monday, which killed four people and injured 39, according to the Houthi-run health ministry.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate after a missile launched by the Houthis landed near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, which led to European and United States carriers cancelling their flights to Tel Aviv for several days.
The Houthis have been firing at Israel and shipping in the Red Sea since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in what they say is solidarity with the Palestinians.