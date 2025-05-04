Missile fired by Yemen's Houthis lands near Israel's main airport

BEN GURION AIRPORT, Israel: A missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels towards Israel on Sunday (May 4) landed near Ben Gurion Airport, the country's main international airport, sending a plume of smoke into the air and causing panic among passengers in the terminal building.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, who claimed responsibility for the missile strike, have recently intensified missile launches at Israel, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

A senior Israeli police commander, Yair Hetzroni, showed reporters a crater caused by the impact of the missile, which airport authorities said had landed beside a road near a Terminal 3 parking lot.

"You can see the scene right behind us here, a hole that opened up with a diametre of tens of metres and also tens of metres deep," Hetzroni said, adding that there was no significant damage.

In a statement after the strike, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said: "Whoever harms us will be harmed sevenfold."

Israel's Channel 12 News said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would meet security ministers and defence officials on Sunday to discuss a response.

Most missile launches from Yemen have been intercepted by Israel's missile defence systems, apart from a strike that hit Tel Aviv last year. The military said it was investigating what happened with Sunday's launch, which caused sirens to be activated across central Israel, including nearby in the major city of Tel Aviv.

A Reuters reporter at the airport, which is located between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, heard sirens and saw passengers reacting by running towards safe rooms.

Several people at the airport posted videos filmed on smartphones that showed a plume of black smoke clearly visible nearby, behind parked aircraft and airport buildings. Reuters has not verified the videos.

The Israeli ambulance service said eight people were being taken to the hospital, including a man in a mild to moderate condition with injuries to his limbs and two women in a mild condition with head injuries.