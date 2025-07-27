Israel to pause fighting in Gaza areas each day for aid corridors

JERUSALEM/GAZA: Israel said on Sunday (Jul 27) it would halt military operations each day for 10 hours in parts of Gaza and allow new aid corridors in the shattered enclave, where images of starving Palestinians have alarmed the world.

Israel has been facing growing international criticism, which the government rejects, over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and indirect ceasefire talks in Doha between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have broken off with no deal in sight.

Military activity will stop from 10am to 8pm (7am to 5pm GMT) until further notice in Al-Mawasi, a designated humanitarian area which stretches along the coast, in central Deir al-Balah and in Gaza City, to the north.

The military said designated secure routes for convoys delivering food and medicine will also be in place between 6am and 11pm starting from Sunday.

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher said staff would step up efforts to feed the hungry during the pauses in the designated areas.

"Our teams on the ground ... will do all we can to reach as many starving people as we can in this window," he said in a post on X.

Health officials at Al-Awda and Al-Aqsa Hospitals in the central Gaza Strip said Israeli firing killed at least 17 people and wounded 50 people waiting for aid trucks on Sunday. A spokesperson for Israel's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thousands of Gazans gathered in locations where they expect aid trucks to roll through on Sunday, Reuters witnesses and locals said.